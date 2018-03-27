Farhan Akhtar Deletes His Facebook, Doesn't Say Why. We Think It's Because Of Data Scandal

Highlights Farhan did not share the reason for deleting the account Facebook admitted sharing personal information of users without consent #DeleteFacebook has been the top trend on social media platforms

Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account.



However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

Great initiative farhan. This message needs to spread everywhere. People need to be less vulnerable to social engineering experiments via social media. — Kekster (@kekster36) March 27, 2018

First casualty for #MarkZuckerberg hail the decision — sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) March 27, 2018

How? It doesn't get deleted. It's got deactivated only. Please suggest — Paras Giri (@parasgiri) March 27, 2018

How? I could only see option to deactivate, how did u delete ur account permanently? — Rachit Goyal (@RachitGoyal13) March 27, 2018