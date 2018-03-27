Farhan Akhtar Deletes His Facebook, Doesn't Say Why. We Think It's Because Of Data Scandal

Farhan Akhtar deleted his personal Facebook account after the hashtag #DeleteFacebook trended on social media platforms

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 27, 2018 10:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Farhan Akhtar Deletes His Facebook, Doesn't Say Why. We Think It's Because Of Data Scandal

Farhan Akhtar hasn't deleted his official Facebook page. (Image courtesy: Farhan Akhtar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Farhan did not share the reason for deleting the account
  2. Facebook admitted sharing personal information of users without consent
  3. #DeleteFacebook has been the top trend on social media platforms
Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced that he has deleted his personal Facebook account via a tweet and that his verified Facebook page, 'FarhanAkhtarLive' (which he uses to update about his concerts and events), is still active. The Rock On! star did not state a reason for deleting the account on Twitter but it appears to be in the wake of the hashtag "#DeleteFacebook," which has been the top trend across social media platforms for a while now. A Guardian report stated that Facebook stored and secretly shared the personal information of 50 million users, without their consent, prompting several users to delete their accounts from the social networking site. Farhan Akhtar, it appears, is one of them. Also, Elon Musk, boss of Tesla and SpaceX, deleted the Facebook pages of both companies last week.

This is what Farhan Akhtar tweeted:
 

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg admitted last week that the scandal over privacy flaws was "a major breach of trust." The data was shared with US-based election consultancy firm, Cambridge Analytica, which even has a link to Indian political parties BJP and Congress.

Many Twitter users cheered for Farhan Akhtar, who is active on Twitter and Instagram, for deleting his personal Facebook account and leading by example:
 
 
 

While deleting their accounts, several users discovered that Facebook has made it difficult for them to permanently delete their account and it instead pushes them towards "deactivation." Some comments on Farhan's tweet read:
 

Comments
Unlike Farhan Akhtar, who maintained separate personal and professional Facebook accounts, many Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have only one Facebook account, which they use for the promotion of their upcoming projects and for their personal purpose.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2017's Lucknow Central and he also produced Fukrey Returns last year.

Trending

farhan akhtarfarhan akhtar facebookfacebook scandal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................