Farhan Akhtar Deletes His Facebook, Doesn't Say Why. We Think It's Because Of Data Scandal

Highlights
- Farhan did not share the reason for deleting the account
- Facebook admitted sharing personal information of users without consent
- #DeleteFacebook has been the top trend on social media platforms
This is what Farhan Akhtar tweeted:
Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018
However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active.
Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg admitted last week that the scandal over privacy flaws was "a major breach of trust." The data was shared with US-based election consultancy firm, Cambridge Analytica, which even has a link to Indian political parties BJP and Congress.
Many Twitter users cheered for Farhan Akhtar, who is active on Twitter and Instagram, for deleting his personal Facebook account and leading by example:
Great initiative farhan. This message needs to spread everywhere. People need to be less vulnerable to social engineering experiments via social media.— Kekster (@kekster36) March 27, 2018
First casualty for #MarkZuckerberg hail the decision— sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) March 27, 2018
While deleting their accounts, several users discovered that Facebook has made it difficult for them to permanently delete their account and it instead pushes them towards "deactivation." Some comments on Farhan's tweet read:
How? It doesn't get deleted. It's got deactivated only. Please suggest— Paras Giri (@parasgiri) March 27, 2018
How? I could only see option to deactivate, how did u delete ur account permanently?— Rachit Goyal (@RachitGoyal13) March 27, 2018
Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2017's Lucknow Central and he also produced Fukrey Returns last year.