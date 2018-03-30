CBSE Re-Exam: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics - All You Need To Know

In a shocking move, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced re-exam for Class 10 Math and Class 12 Economics over reports of people leak. One of country's most renowned Education Board said that the re-exam would be conducted "to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students". The re-examination dates, however, will be announced early next week, it said. Students are holding protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the CBSE's decision to hold re-examination. Some also feel that feel many other question papers were leaked before the exams.People with direct knowledge of the matter in the crime branch said that people have access to exam papers were initially charging Rs 35,000 for it. Some parents resold it to other parents to cover their cost, that is how the price of leaked paper fell from Rs 35,000 to Rs 5,000.The Delhi crime branch said that at least 1,000 students could have accessed the leaked papers.According to the First Information Report, the CBSE received a fax last Friday, which said a man who runs a coaching class in Delhi was leaking question papers. The CBSE handed over the fax to the police a day later.The fax that tipped off the board had alleged that the leaked paper originated from a man called Vicky, who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar in west Delhi.A hand-written question paper of the Class 12 Economics examination had allegedly been circulating on WhatsApp a day before the examination. Many questions in this leaked paper were the same that appeared in the actual examination, suggested reports.Prime Minister who conducted an interactive session, "Pariksha Par Charcha" , before the Board examinations with the "exam warriors", expressed his displeasure over the CBSE paper leak. He dialed the Education Minister Prakash Javadekar to express unhappiness and demanded a strict action against the perpetrators.Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it is not the ministry but the board that conducts these examinations and said, "2-3 papers had been leaked on WhatsApp 30 minutes before the exams and we have made a complaint to the Delhi police regarding it." He announced that the government will now work on a robust system to make paper leaks impossible in the future. Saying that "nobody has the right to play with the lives of children", Mr Javadekar assured that the culprits will definitely be caught. CBSE chief Anita Karwal said the decision to hold fresh exams in two papers for nearly 2 million students, was taken "in favour of children".

"We are working for the children. We will also announce the dates very soon. Nobody needs to worry. We have taken a decision in favour of the children," Ms Karwal said.



What Opposition said on CBSE re-exam



The CBSE exam leak gave opportunity to the Opposition to lash out at the government. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak," Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in tweet.



Shashi Tharoor called the CBSE leak a "disgrace".

On March 15, the Delhi government said it received complaints from the CBSE about the Class 12 Accountancy paper being leaked. The CBSE, however, denied there was a leak. It issued denials again when students reported that the Economics paper was leaked.



"I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.



Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "Election dates, sensitive information and data and persistent leaks papers for various exams are the result of government falling into wrong hands, and the mismanagement of the system. Why do children and youth of the country have to suffer because of others' mistake?"



What police said regarding CBSE paper leak probe



After receiving complains, the police started its investigation with the questioning of people, mostly students, who had been able to access the handwritten question papers.



"We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through WhatsApp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an officer privy to the probe, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



CBSE controller was also quizzed for about four hours. The case names the head of a coaching centre in west Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.



Petitions have been filed to protest against the CBSE re-exam:



"Many students have other plans for other events and some students families are looking to migrate from one place to another and have already begun their packing, hence, it makes it impossible for them to write their exam (sic)", said the petition filed by Sree Charan.

Some petitions also question that if paper leak happened in Delhi then re-exams should also be held only in Delhi.



What Bollywood celebrities said on CBSE paper leak



Several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi and Emraan Hashmi expressed their disappointment over CBSE paper leak and the re-exam decision. "Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.



Where can you find the dates of CBSE Maths and Economics paper



The dates will be released on CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in or you may follow the updates from ndtv.com.



Who all need to write the CBSE re-exam





For Class 10 Maths exam, 16,38,428 registered candidates will have to sit for the re-exam.For Class 12 Economics exam, candidates who had registered for the March 26 exam will have to re-sit.