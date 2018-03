Six students were detained in Jharkhand's Chatra today in connection with the CBSE papers leak , the police said.Six students have been detained. An FIR has been lodged against four, Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gyan Ranjan said, adding that no arrest was made so far. The CBSE papers leak has drawn widespread criticism from across the country and triggered students' protest.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a retest of the Maths paper for Class 10 students and Economics paper for Class 12 students in the wake of the papers leak.