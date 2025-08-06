CBSE Tightens Attendance Rules: No More Easy Leaves For School Students

Taking casual leaves from school is not going to be easy anymore. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh notice directing the heads of affiliated schools to implement the 75 per cent attendance policy. It has been made mandatory for students, parents, and schools to strictly follow the attendance and leave guidelines. The notice, available on the board's official website, outlines key rules that all stakeholders must adhere to.

What Does the Rule Say?

The board has reiterated its long-standing rule: students of Classes 10 and 12 must maintain a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible for board examinations. This is mandated under Rules 13 and 14 of CBSE Examination Bye-Laws. The board allows a relaxation of up to 25% in specific cases, such as medical emergencies, but only when supported by valid documentation.

These Are The Key Guidelines:

Mandatory Information for Students and Parents

Schools are now required to clearly inform all students and parents about the 75 per cent attendance rule and the consequences of not meeting it.

Leave Application Process

In case of medical emergencies, students must submit valid medical documents along with a leave application immediately after returning to school. For other types of leave, prior intimation with a valid reason must be given in writing. Absences without approved leave records may lead CBSE to treat the student as a non-regular or "dummy candidate," making them ineligible for board exams.

Regular Attendance Monitoring

Schools must maintain up-to-date attendance records for each student. These registers should be updated daily and duly signed by the class teacher and relevant school authority.

Parental Communication

If a student is frequently absent or fails to meet the attendance requirement, schools must inform the parents in writing. This communication should be sent via registered post, speed post, or email and documented for future reference.

Surprise CBSE Inspections

CBSE may conduct surprise inspections to verify attendance records. In case of discrepancies or if students found not attending classes regularly, the board may take strict action. This could include cancellation of school affiliation or disqualification of students from appearing in board exams.