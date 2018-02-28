APEAMCET 2018 Official Notification Released; Check Details Here Official notification has been released for APEAMCET 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

APEAMCET 2018: Courses Offered



Through APEAMCET 2018, candidates can take admissions in Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D.



APEAMCET 2018: How To Apply



Candidates shall have to submit their application online at the official website. For the convenience of candidates the exam conducting body has also released user guideline. Candidates can download it from the website. Candidates are suggested to go through the user manual properly and then go for online registration. It is because APEAMCET is one of the most popular exams in the State and a huge number of applicants will register for it. Due to multiple logins the website may slow down. Therefore being properly skilled with the online registration procedure will save you time and effort.



APEAMCET 2018: Registration Fee



Candidates have to deposit fee of Rs 500 for the exam. Those who wish to appear for both the set of exams (Engineering and Agriculture) shall have to pay Rs 1000 as exam fee.





APEAMCET 2018: Eligibility



Candidates must have cleared 10+2 for being eligible for the exam. For engineering stream, those who 'have passed or appeared at the final year of the Diploma examination in Engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh / Telangana or any other examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh / Telangana,' are also eligible. Other subject specific requirements have also listed in the eligibility criteria.



APEAMCET 2018: Important Dates



Last Date for submission of application: 29 March 2018

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee: 6 April 2018 (Rs 500), 11 April 2018 (Rs 1000), 16 April 2018 (Rs 5000) and 21 April 2018 (Rs 10000)

Correction of Application Form: 8-12 April 2018

Download of Hall Tickets: 18 April 2018

Result declaration: 5 May 2018



