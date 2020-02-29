AP EAMCET 2020 Application Process Begins; Exam In April

AP EAMCET 2020 application process began online today

AP EAMCET 2020 application process started today. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada holds the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) exam for admission to undergraduate professional courses offered in the professional colleges and universities in the state. The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 is March 29, 2020.

To apply for AP EAMCET 2020 exam, students will need to first pay the application fee and only after fee payment will a candidate be allowed to fill the application form.

The application fee for appearing in AP EAMCET for any one group is Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 for both groups. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria for AP EAMCET exam can apply online on the official website, 'sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET'.

After the application process is over, students will be allowed to make any correction in the online application data from April 6 to April 9.

The AP EAMCET 2020 hall tickets will be available on the website for download from April 16, 2020.

The AP EAMCET 2020 exam for Engineering group will be held on April 20, 21, 22, and 23. AP EAMCET 2020 exam for Agriculture group will be held on April 23 and April 24.

APEAMCET exam for both streams will be held on April 22 and April 23. The preliminary answer keys will be released on April 24 and April 25. The tentative date for result declaration is May 5, 2020.

Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D. courses.

Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate examination (10+2) in Science stream are eligible to apply for the exam. Students should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

