APCET 2025 MPC Stream Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link To Check

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling seat allotment result for the third and final phase today. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Seat allocation will be carried out according to the choices submitted by candidates, taking into account their merit rank and applicable category (such as SC, ST, BC, PWD, NCC, CAP, or sports quota).

The results of the allotment will be made available on the official website on the designated date. Candidates are required to download their allotment letters from the website. Additionally, the details will also be shared via the registered mobile number of the candidates.

Once the allotment results are declared today, candidates must complete self-reporting and join their assigned colleges by September 22. However, classes for the academic session will commence from September 19.

A total of 322 colleges are participating, offering undergraduate programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. For each round of counselling, the cut-off ranks will be released separately, specifying the opening and closing ranks for different colleges and categories.