AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today, Check Details

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Live Updates: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the final phase seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2025 counselling today, August 4, 2025. Candidates who submitted their web options will be able to check their allotment status by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in using their login details.

As per the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must complete self-reporting and physical reporting at their allotted colleges between August 4 and August 8, 2025. Classes for the new academic session are also set to begin from August 4.

Steps To Check AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025

Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the link for "AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025"

Enter your login credentials (Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth, etc.)

View your allotment result displayed on the screen

Download and save the allotment letter for future use



According to APSCHE, the seat allotment will be done based on the web options exercised by candidates, along with their merit rank and reservation category (including SC, ST, BC, EWS, PWD, CAP, NCC, and Sports). The allotment order will be available online and will also be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number.

Reporting Instructions for Allotted Candidates

After the allotment result is declared, candidates must complete two important steps:

Self-Reporting Online: Log in to the counselling portal, upload the required documents, and download the self-joining report.

Physical Reporting at Allotted College: Visit the assigned college with the self-joining report and allotment order to confirm admission.

Documents Required at the Time of Reporting

Candidates must carry the following original documents along with photocopies:

AP EAMCET 2025 Registration Slip

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

SSC (Class 10) Certificate

Study Certificates (Class 6 to 12)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Local/Residence Certificate

Colleges Participating in AP EAMCET Counselling 2025

This year, a total of 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the counselling process. These institutions are offering seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams.

