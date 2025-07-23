AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Reporting Schedule

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, July 23. Those who participated in the first phase of counselling can check their allotment status by visiting the official website. To access the result, students need to log in using their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

The AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process began on July 7 and the registrations closed on July 16. Document verification ended on July 17, followed by web option entry, which concluded on July 19.

What's Next After Seat Allotment

Students who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 must complete both self-reporting online and physical reporting at the allotted institute between July 24 and July 26.

At the time of reporting, students are required to carry the downloaded allotment order along with the self-joining report. The tuition fee, if applicable, must also be paid as per the instructions mentioned in the allotment document.

How To Check AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment

Go to official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in .

. Click on the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and other login details.

View your allotment status.

To check college-wise allotment, select the college and branch from the dropdown menu.

Download and print the allotment order for admission formalities.

Documents Required For College Reporting

Candidates must bring the following documents when reporting to the allotted college:

AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket and Rank Card

Intermediate (10+2) Marks Memo

SSC (Class 10) Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificates from Class 6 to 12

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate or White Ration Card (for fee reimbursement)

Residence or Local Status Certificate (if applicable)

Next Round Of Counselling

After the completion of Round 1 admissions, APSCHE is expected to release the schedule for the next phase of counselling. Candidates not allotted a seat in Round 1 or those looking for better options can participate in the subsequent rounds.

For the latest updates and detailed counselling schedule, candidates are advised to regularly check the official EAMCET portal.