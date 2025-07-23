AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today: Official Notice, Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Update Live: The AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results will be declared today, July 23, 2025, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) along with the Department of Technical Education. Once released, all registered candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

What Does the Official Notification Say About AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment?

The official notice released by APSCHE states: "Seat allotment will be done based on the options exercised, considering the candidate's merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.). The allotment results will be published on the official website on the scheduled date as announced. Candidates must download the allotment order from the website. Additionally, allotment details will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number."

Photo Credit: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Timeline - Round 1

Here's a quick look at the key dates for the first round of AP EAMCET 2025 counselling:

Counselling Registration Start Date: July 7

Last Date to Pay Counselling Fee: July 16

Certificate Verification Deadline: July 17

Web Options Entry Closed On: July 19

Seat Allotment Result Announcement: July 23

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 23 to July 26

Commencement of Classes: August 4

How to Download AP EAMCET 2025 Allotment Result PDF?

To download your AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment order, follow the steps below:

Click on the link labeled "Phase 1 College-wise Allotment Result"

Choose your college and branch from the dropdown menu

View your seat allotment information

Click on the download link for the allotment order

Log in with your registered credentials

Download or print your allotment letter for reporting

What Should You Do After the Seat Allotment Results Are Released?

Once the AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results are declared, candidates must complete both stages of reporting:

Self-Reporting: Log in to the official portal and complete the self-reporting process by uploading the required documents and downloading the self-joining report.

Physical Reporting: Report in-person at the allotted college with your allotment order and self-joining report.

List of Required Documents for Verification

When reporting to your allotted college, make sure you carry the following documents:

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Registration Slip

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket

SSC/Class 10 Certificate

Study Certificates from Class 6 to 12

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Local and Residence Status Certificate

Seat Availability Across Colleges

This year, a total of 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process, offering undergraduate seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams.

Cut-off ranks for each round will be announced separately, indicating the first and last rank admitted in each category and course.

AP EAMCET 2025 Exam Statistics

Here are some key statistics from the AP EAMCET 2025 examination:

Total Registered Candidates: 3,62,429

Engineering Stream:

Appeared: 2,64,840

Qualified: 1,89,748

Success Rate: 71.65%

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream:

Appeared: 75,460

Qualified: 67,761

Success Rate: 89.8%

Students are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website and ensure timely action to secure your admission through AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling.