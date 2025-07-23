AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today: Official Notice, Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Update Live: The AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results will be declared today, July 23, 2025, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) along with the Department of Technical Education. Once released, all registered candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
What Does the Official Notification Say About AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment?
The official notice released by APSCHE states: "Seat allotment will be done based on the options exercised, considering the candidate's merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.). The allotment results will be published on the official website on the scheduled date as announced. Candidates must download the allotment order from the website. Additionally, allotment details will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number."
AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Timeline - Round 1
Here's a quick look at the key dates for the first round of AP EAMCET 2025 counselling:
- Counselling Registration Start Date: July 7
- Last Date to Pay Counselling Fee: July 16
- Certificate Verification Deadline: July 17
- Web Options Entry Closed On: July 19
- Seat Allotment Result Announcement: July 23
- Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 23 to July 26
- Commencement of Classes: August 4
How to Download AP EAMCET 2025 Allotment Result PDF?
To download your AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment order, follow the steps below:
- Click on the link labeled "Phase 1 College-wise Allotment Result"
- Choose your college and branch from the dropdown menu
- View your seat allotment information
- Click on the download link for the allotment order
- Log in with your registered credentials
- Download or print your allotment letter for reporting
What Should You Do After the Seat Allotment Results Are Released?
Once the AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results are declared, candidates must complete both stages of reporting:
Self-Reporting: Log in to the official portal and complete the self-reporting process by uploading the required documents and downloading the self-joining report.
Physical Reporting: Report in-person at the allotted college with your allotment order and self-joining report.
List of Required Documents for Verification
When reporting to your allotted college, make sure you carry the following documents:
- AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Registration Slip
- AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card
- AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket
- SSC/Class 10 Certificate
- Study Certificates from Class 6 to 12
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Local and Residence Status Certificate
Seat Availability Across Colleges
This year, a total of 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process, offering undergraduate seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams.
Cut-off ranks for each round will be announced separately, indicating the first and last rank admitted in each category and course.
AP EAMCET 2025 Exam Statistics
Here are some key statistics from the AP EAMCET 2025 examination:
- Total Registered Candidates: 3,62,429
- Engineering Stream:
- Appeared: 2,64,840
- Qualified: 1,89,748
- Success Rate: 71.65%
- Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream:
- Appeared: 75,460
- Qualified: 67,761
- Success Rate: 89.8%
Students are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website and ensure timely action to secure your admission through AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling.