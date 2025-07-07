AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Starts Today; Registration Open Till July 16

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process today, July 7, for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy across colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Eligible candidates can now register and pay the processing fee through the official portal: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

This counselling process is applicable for candidates who qualified in AP EAPCET 2025, which was conducted from May 19 to 27 across 147 centers. A total of 3.62 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Key Dates For AP EAMCET Counselling 2025

Registration And Fee Payment: July 7 to July 16

Certificate Upload & Verification: July 7 to July 17

Web Options Entry: July 10 to July 18

Web Options Editing: July 19

Seat Allotment Result: July 22

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 23 to July 26

Commencement of Classes: August 4

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How To Register And Pay Processing Fee

Step 1. Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and select EAPCET-2025 Admissions.

Step 2. Click on the Registration Form link.

Step 3. Enter your EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to access the form.

Step 4. Verify your details. If correct, accept the declaration and proceed to fee payment.

Step 5. If there are errors, choose "Yes" under the correction option, upload necessary documents, and then proceed to payment.

Step 6. Once payment is successful, download and print the payment receipt.

Step 7. Click on submit and save the form.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Counselling Registration Fee

Rs 1,200 for General/OBC candidates

Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates

Payment via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI is accepted.

In case of failed transactions, excess amounts will be refunded automatically within 7 working days

AP EAMCET 2025: Counselling Process

Candidates need to register online and pay the counselling processing fee. After registration and document verification, seat allotment results will be announced. Candidates who are allotted seats need to report to their respective colleges. After reporting, classes will commence as per the college's schedule.

A total of 322 colleges are participating in the counselling process for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. Cut-off ranks and category-wise merit lists will be released in each counselling round.

If you have any queries or concerns, you can reach out to the counselling team via email at convenorapeapcet2025@gmail.com or call the help desk numbers 7995681678, 7995865456, or 9177927677, available from 9 AM to 5:30 PM.