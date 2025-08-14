AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Download

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today released the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2025. Candidates who qualified in the exam and participated in counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.



Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by August 20, carrying the required documents for verification.



To view the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment, candidates will need their hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card. If seats remain vacant after this round, a spot counselling round will be conducted.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Here's Direct Link To Check



How To Check AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/eapcet

On the homepage, click on "AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment"

Enter your login details in the window and submit

The allotment list will be displayed on your device

Check your status and download the allotment result for future reference

Documents Required For College Reporting



Candidates must carry the following documents when reporting to their allotted colleges: