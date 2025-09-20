AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results Out, Report To Colleges By This Date

AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Phase 3 seat allotment results for the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 BTech counselling. Candidates who participated in the final round can now check and download their allotment results from the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

It is important to note that the seat allotment for BPharmacy and Pharm-D courses has been withheld following a temporary stay by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"As per the orders of the Honorable High Court of AP dated September 12, seats for BPharmacy and Pharm-D courses have not been allotted. A separate notification will be issued shortly for conducting counselling for these courses," reads the official APSCHE statement.

How To Download AP EAMCET Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the link for Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Check your seat allotment details

Download and print the seat allotment letter

Reporting And Document Submission

Candidates allotted seats in this phase must report to their respective colleges by September 23, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment letter

Original documents for verification

Tuition fee payment receipt (if applicable)

Candidates who fail to report within the specified time will lose their allotted seat.

BPharm And Pharm-D Counselling Updates

A fresh notification regarding BPharmacy and Pharm-D seat allotments will be issued after the legal issues are settled. Candidates awaiting these updates are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE website for the latest information.