AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 3 Registration Process Begins, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase of seat allotment counselling registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2025.

Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam and took part in earlier rounds of counselling can now register online at the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To complete the process, applicants will need their hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card.

According to the official schedule, online payment of the processing fee along with registration and online certificate verification will be open till September 11, 2025. Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Help Line Centres will continue till September 12, 2025. Eligible candidates can exercise web options between September 9 and September 12, 2025, while the option change window will be available on September 13, 2025.

The final seat allotment will be announced on September 15, 2025, followed by self-reporting and reporting at allotted colleges from September 15 to September 17, 2025. Classes at respective colleges will also commence on September 15, 2025.

Steps to Register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 (Final Phase)

• Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

• Click on the final phase registration link.

• Enter your AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth.

• Pay the processing fee online.

• Upload the required certificates.

• Complete the registration and proceed to exercise web options.

Direct Link Here

Certificates Required for Web Counselling

Candidates must keep the following documents ready in original along with two sets of photocopies before proceeding for counselling: