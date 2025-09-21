AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 final phase and round 3 seat allotment results. Students who took part in the last round of counselling can now view and download their allotment status from the official portal, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

What's Next After the Seat Allotment?

The counselling process helps candidates secure admission into engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across the state. Students who have been allotted seats in this final phase must report physically to their assigned colleges by September 23, 2025. Missing the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment

Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click the "Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025" link.

Log in using your hall ticket number and date of birth.

The allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for college reporting.

Key Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following while reporting to the allotted college:

AP EAMCET 2025 rank card and hall ticket

Seat allotment letter

Class 10 & 12 mark sheets, certificates

Birth and Transfer certificates

Study certificates (Class VI to Intermediate)

Income, EWS, local status, residence, and community certificates (as applicable)

Students are advised to keep visiting the official APSCHE portal for updates and instructions related to admission.