AP EAMCET Second Counselling Process Begins Online

AP EAMCET second counselling begins online

AP EAMCET 2019: The online registration for the second counselling for APEAMCET 2019 has begun. Candidates can pay the processing fee for the second round of counselling on the official website for AP EAMCET counselling. The counselling process is being conducted for the leftover seats, consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, and additional seats available in new colleges/courses.

Candidates who have paid the processing fee and are whose certificates have been verified online, can exercise options by logging in using their login id and old password.

Candidates who have paid the processing fee but are not eligible as their documents have not been verified online, they will have to attend certificate verification at the nearest HLC. They will be able to exercise options only after their certificates are verified and status updated.

The option entry is allowed only to the candidates who fulfill any of the following conditions:

Candidate who has secured seat but not shown interest to join in the allotted seat. Candidates who have not secured seats so far, but got their certificates verified. Candidates who have not exercised the options so far, but got their certificates verified. Candidates who have secured seats, reported and aspiring for a better option. Candidates who have reported/Not reported but cancelled their allotment. Candidates who have attended for certificate verification as per the above schedule.

The document verification process will be carried out from August 10 to August 12. The last date to exercise options online on APEAMCET website is August 12, 2019. The second AP EAMCET allotment list will be released on August 14, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.