Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Further Delays AP EAMCET Counselling Process

AP EAMCET counselling schedule delayed again, new dates to be announced soon

AP EAMCET 2019: AP EAMCET 2019 option entry process has further been delayed. A notice on the AP EAMCET counselling website earlier said that option-entry schedule will begin after July 12 but no link for option entry was provided. The website has since then been updated with the message that AP EAMCET option entry schedule will be notified soon. Students, meanwhile, are worried about the delay in the counselling process.

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has delayed the AP EAMCET option entry process twice before. Earlier the process was delayed to accommodate students whose 12th result and consequently merit rank may have changed.

The Council has not notified the reason for this further delay in the option entry schedule.

Only those students, whose document verification process has been completed, will be able to enter options for allotment when the process starts.

APSCHE is conducting document verification process through web services from the respective board/agencies based on the information furnished by the candidate while applying for AP EAMCET 2019.

Students should check their document verification status by logging into the dashboard after payment of processing fee.

The option entry process will be conducted rank-wise. After option entry process is over, the seat allotment list will be released. Students participating in the counselling will have to download their allotment letter from the website and complete self-joining process.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.