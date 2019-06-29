AP EAMCET Web Counselling Begins; First Allotment List On This Date

AP EAMCET counselling process begins online

EAMCET Counselling 2019: AP EAMCET 2019 counselling process has begun online. Students who qualified in AP EAMCET exam (MPC stream) can participate in web counselling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State (both University and Private) for the academic year 2019-20. Students will have to pay processing fee first and then they will be allowed to exercise options for web-based seat allotment.

Students will be allowed to pay processing fee for AP EAMCET counselling till July 8, 2019. Processing fee can be paid through online using credit card or debit card or through internet banking. The processing fee is Rs.1200 for General category and BC category candidates and Rs. 600 for SC and ST category candidates.

The next step after payment of AP EAMCET Counselling processing fee is document verification. However, these certificates were verified through web services from the respective board/agencies based on the information furnished by the candidate while applying for AP EAMCET 2019.

In some cases, though, the verification may be incomplete. In such cases, students should check their verification status from the dashboard after payment of processing fee.

The candidate details will be displayed and at the bottom of the screen the candidates whose certificates got verified online will get display message "Candidate is eligible for exercising options". All such candidates can proceed to option entry stage.

The candidates whose certificates are not verified online will get display message "candidate is not eligible". Such candidates should contact Help Line Centre for certificate verification and get their certificates verified.

Certificate verification process for AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted form July 1 to July 6. Option Entry process will begin from July 3. The first allotment list will be released on July 11, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability