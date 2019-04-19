Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET, Begins Tomorrow

AP EAMCET 2019 Exam On April 20-24

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will begin the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical admission or the AP EAMCET tomorrow. The exam will continue till April 24. JNTU conducts the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The engineering entrance exam will be held on April 20, 21, 22 and 23. The agriculture exam will be held on April 23-24. Candidates who have opted to appear for both the exams shall have to take the exam on April 22 and April 23.

Exam Day Rules

On the day of the exam, students must take hall ticket along with filled in online application form with duly affixed recent colour photograph attested by Gazetted Officer (or) Principal of the College where candidate has studied the qualifying examination.

The exam will grant admission to selected candidates into the first year of the academic session 2019-2020 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified the exam will get admission to Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D.

