AP EAMCET Result Declared

AP EAMCET Result 2019: Know How To Check

Results for the AP EAMCET or the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test is available online. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has declared the result on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. AP EAMCET exam was conducted from April 20 to April 24. As of now, the official website of the Council is not responding.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by Universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were conducted on separate days.

AP EAMCET is a state level entrance examinations held for admissions to various undergraduate courses offered in technological institutes across Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Council had fixed May 27 as the results releasing date of AP EAMCET, however, the results were delayed further, in fact, for the second time.

