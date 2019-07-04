AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling Schedule Changed. Check Here

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: Option entry process will be held at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: AP EAMCET 2019 option entry will begin from July 8 instead of July 3, according to a new schedule released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, the officiating institute, on behalf of AP SCHE or Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education. The certificate verification of candidates who have registered for AP EAMCET counselling process has also been extended and the same will be conducted till July 7 now. AP EAMCET counselling process is held for admission to various professional courses offered in universities or private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAMCET allotment results will be released on July 16 at apeamcet.nic.in, according to the new schedule.

Certificate verification process for AP EAMCET counselling have started on July 1 and will be concluded on July 7 now. Option Entry process for ranks till 30,000 will be held on July 8 and July 9.

Candidates who are ranked from 30,001 to 75,000 will be allowed to exercise their option entry on July 10 and July 11.

After that, candidates whose ranks come after 75,000 in AP EAMCET will be allowed for option entry on next two days, which are July 12 and July 13.

On July 14, candidates will be allowed to change their options.

The candidate details will be displayed and at the bottom of the screen the candidates whose certificates got verified online will get display message "Candidate is eligible for exercising options". All such candidates can proceed to option entry stage.

The candidates whose certificates are not verified online will get display message "candidate is not eligible". Such candidates should contact Help Line Centre for certificate verification and get their certificates verified.

