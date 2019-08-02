AP EAMCET Allotment Order Soon. Details Here

AP EAMCET allotment order will be released at apeamcet.nic.in.

APEAMCET allotment order 2019: APEAMCET allotment order for the admissions to various engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh will be released soon. The Candidates were allowed to complete the option entry till today 6.00 pm. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), the official body which oversees the web counselling process in the state for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET, started the option entry process on July 27. The candidates who are seeking admissions in engineering colleges allowed to enter their web options on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. According to the official notification released by the AP SCHE, the AP EAMCET allotment orders or results will be released on August 4 after 6.00 pm.

Next step in the AP EAMCET counselling process is printing out the list of saved options.

After that, the candidates will be allowed to download their allotment orders, which, in fact will be the allotment result of each candidate.

All candidates were allowed to exercise options for minority institutions. However, according to the APEAMCET rules, allotment to them will be made subject to availability of seats after exhausting concerned minority students.

APSCHE, this year, had delayed the counselling process twice. After completing the registration process, the council released dates for web-option exercising twice, only to withdraw them later. It seems that the Council has pulled itself together finally and will be completing the counselling process in a time-frame of about a week.

Candidates who had secured AP EAMCET ranks between 1 to 35,000 allowed the choice-filling process till July 29, 2019 at 6 am. From rank 35001 to 8000, choice-filling process was scheduled from July 29 to July 30 and for ranks 80001 and above, the choice-filing process was scheduled from July 31 to August 1.

