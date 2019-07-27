Andhra Pradesh Council For Higher Education Finally Begins EAMCET Web-Counselling

AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: Web option entry process begins today

​AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: After what felt like a delay of ages, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced counselling dates for AP EAMCET yesterday. The Council has begun the choice-filling process for candidates who have secured ranks between 1 to 35,000 in AP EAMCET exam and will conclude the choice-filling process for these ranks on July 29, 2019 at 6 am. The choice-filling process for subsequent ranks will follow.

From rank 35001 to 8000, choice-filling process is scheduled from July 29 to July 30 and for ranks 80001 and above, the choice-filing process is scheduled from July 31 to August 1.

All candidates will be able to exercise fresh options/change of options on August 2, 2019. Options entered till August 2 will be frozen and allotment will be done accordingly.

Final allotment list will be published on August 4, 2019. The list will be released on the official website after 6:00 pm.

All candidates can exercise Minority institutes as an option but seat will be allotted subject to availability of seats after exhausting concerned minority students.

APSCHE, this year, had delayed the counselling process twice. After completing the registration process, the council released dates for web-option exercising twice, only to withdraw them later. It seems that the Council has pulled itself together finally and will be completing the counselling process in a time-frame of about a week.

