AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result On August 26, Check Details

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 round 3 seat allotment results will be released tomorrow, August 26. Those who registered for the counselling process can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The third-round seat allotment is based on various factors, including the candidate's rank, their choices during the preference-filling process, and the availability of seats remaining after the previous rounds.

Additionally, category and local area reservations, as well as seat availability due to upgrades from earlier rounds, will affect the allotment. Institutional priorities and specific quotas may also influence the final seat allocation.

Reporting Dates For AP EAMCET Round 3 Seat Allotment:

Candidates assigned seats in this round are required to report to their allocated college between August 26 and August 30.

AP EAMCET 2024 Counseling: Documents Required