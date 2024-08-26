Advertisement

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result On August 26, Check Details

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: The third-round seat allotment is based on various factors, including the candidate's rank, their choices during the preference-filling process, and the availability of seats remaining after the previous rounds.

AP EAMCET 2024 Counseling: Candidates must report to their allocated college between August 26 and 30.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 round 3 seat allotment results will be released tomorrow, August 26. Those who registered for the counselling process can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Additionally, category and local area reservations, as well as seat availability due to upgrades from earlier rounds, will affect the allotment. Institutional priorities and specific quotas may also influence the final seat allocation.

Reporting Dates For AP EAMCET Round 3 Seat Allotment:

Candidates assigned seats in this round are required to report to their allocated college between August 26 and August 30.

AP EAMCET 2024 Counseling: Documents Required 

  • AP EAMCET 2024 rank card
  • AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket
  • Study Certificate from Class VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate for 2024-25 from MeeSeva for OC candidates claiming reservation under the EWS category
  • Residence certificate for the last 7 years of the qualifying examination (Intermediate or equivalent) for private candidates
  • Memorandum of Marks (Intermediate or equivalent)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent memo)
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate for parents for the last 10 years, excluding periods of employment outside Andhra Pradesh, from the Tahsildar for non-local candidates
  • Integrated Community Certificate for BC, ST, SC candidates issued by the competent authority
  • Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after January 1, 2020, or a White Ration Card (showing the candidate's and either parent's name) for those seeking tuition fee reimbursement
  • Local status certificate (if applicable), indicating that candidates who migrated to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana between June 2, 2014, and June 1, 2024, are considered local candidates in Andhra Pradesh
AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result On August 26, Check Details
