AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: First Seat Allotment List To Be Out Today

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the first seat allotment list today. Those who have registered for counselling can access the list by visiting the The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the first seat allotment list today. Those who have registered for counselling can access the list by visiting the official website

To check the seat allotment, students are required to log in using their registration number or payment reference ID, the hall ticket number from their qualifying examination, and their date of birth.

Candidates can change colleges until July 13. From July 17 to July 22, students will have to report online or in person. Classes will start on July 19.

AP EAMCET 2024: Required Certificates For Web-Based Counselling

Hall ticket

Rank card

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

Memorandum of marks (Intermediate or its equivalent)

Transfer certificate (TC)

Study certificate from VI to intermediate

Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination (intermediate or its equivalent) for private candidates

EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation

AP residence certificate/proof of residence of father/mother for 10 years, excluding periods of employment outside the state, from the Tahsildar for non-local candidates

Integrated community certificate for BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority (not OBC certificate)

Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2021 or white ration card (candidate's name and either parent's name must appear on the ration card) for those claiming tuition fee reimbursement

Local status certificate (if applicable)

The AP EAPCET oversees admissions for BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc & AH, BFSc, BTech (FST), BSc (CA&BM), BPharm, BTech (Bio-Technology) (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BSc (Nursing) (BiPC). This year, the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was conducted on May 16 and 17, while the Engineering stream exam took place from May 18 to 23.