Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Counselling Registration Begins, Check Details

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counseling registration has begun. Those seeking admission into BE and BTech courses at engineering colleges in the state can register by visiting the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The registration window will remain open until July 13."

The deadline for online payment of processing fees and registration is July 7, with online verification of uploaded certificates scheduled from July 4 to July 10.

The detailed counselling notification states, "Candidates eligible from APEAPCET-2024 seeking admission to BE, BTech courses are advised that the web counselling process, including processing fee payment, online certificate verification, and option entry, will occur from July 1 to July 13."

AP EAMCET 2024: Registration Steps and Processing Fee Payment

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and select EAPCET-2024 admissions.

Click on the Registration form link.

Enter the registration form using your "EAPCET hall ticket number" and "date of birth."

Verify all details in the registration form. If correct, accept the declaration and proceed to the "processing fee payment gateway."

After successful payment, click 'print' for the payment receipt.

AP EAMCET 2024: Required Certificates For Web-Based Counselling

APEAPCET-2024 hall ticket

APEAPCET-2024 rank card

Memorandum of marks (Inter or equivalent)

Proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo)

Transfer certificate (T.C)

Study certificate from VI to intermediate

EWS certificate valid for 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates claiming EWS category reservation

Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of qualifying examination for private candidates

AP residence certificate/residence proof of father/mother for 10 years excluding employment periods outside the state from Tahsildar for non-local candidates

Integrated community certificate for BC/ST/SC issued by competent authority (Not OBC certificate)

Income certificate of parents from all sources issued post 01.01.2021 or white ration card (candidate and one parent's name must appear) for tuition fee reimbursement claimants

Local status certificate (if applicable)

Candidates can modify options until July 13, with seat allocation on July 16. Self-reporting via web or in person is required from July 17 to July 22. Classes commence on July 19.