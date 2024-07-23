AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Begins, Check Details

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has initiated the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling final phase registration. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for fee payment and online certificate verification is July 25.

Online verification of uploaded certificates at designated helpline centres is available until July 26.

Registered and eligible candidates can select their web options from July 24 to July 26, with the opportunity to modify their choices on July 27.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Intermediate from recognised boards (CBSE/ICSE/National Open School/APOSS) with a minimum of 44.5% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry for General category students, and a minimum of 39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in their qualifying examination.

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Application Process

Go to the official AP EAMCET website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Select the registration link available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to register themselves.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Other category/backward class candidates are required to pay a counselling fee of Rs. 1,200, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 600 using credit card, debit card, net banking, etc. For more details, candidates should visit the official AP EAPCET website.

The AP EAPCET oversees admissions for BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc & AH, BFSc, BTech (FST), BSc (CA&BM), BPharm, BTech (Bio-Technology) (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BSc (Nursing) (BiPC). This year, the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was conducted on May 16 and 17, while the Engineering stream exam took place from May 18 to 23.