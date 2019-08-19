AP EAMCET 2019 Final Phase Counselling Process Starts Tomorrow

AP EAMCET 2019 final phase counselling process will start tomorrow

AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: The registration for final phase of AP EAMCET counselling 2019 will begin from tomorrow. Candidates who did not pay processing fee for the counselling in the first two phases will be able to pay the processing fee starting tomorrow. After paying the processing fee candidates should check their certificate verification status online. Candidates whose certificates are not verified yet will have to get their documents verified in the prescribed time frame.

Candidates whose documents are not verified can get their certificates verified at the help centers from August 21 to August 22, 2019.

Candidates whose certificates get verified will be able to exercise options on August 21 and August 22. The following candidates will be able to exercise options for counselling in this round:

Candidate who has secured seat but not shown interest to join in the allotted seat. Candidates who have not secured seats so far, but got their certificates verified. Candidates who have not exercised the options so far, but got their certificates verified. Candidates who have secured seats, reported and aspiring for a better option. Candidates who have reported/Not reported but cancelled their allotment. Candidates who have attended for certificate verification as per the above schedule.

Options submitted during 1st or 2nd AP EAMCET counselling will not be considered in this round and candidates have to exercise fresh options.

The AP EAMCET allotment list for the final round of counselling will be released on August 24, 2019.

