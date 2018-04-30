JEE Main 2018 Result Expected Today: Live Updates

New Delhi: The wait for engineering aspirants in the country will be over today with the declaration of the JEE Main 2018 result today. JEE Main 2018 exam is conducted by CBSE which will announce the result for the exam today on the official CBSE results portal. The result will be declared for both online and offline exams. Unlike last year, this year the board is releasing the result both papers on the same day.
Students who are eagerly awaiting the JEE Main 2018 result should keep checking this space for latest updates.
JEE Main 2018 Result: Live Updates
April 30, 8.30 am: As per the update on the CBSE results portal, the board will release the result for both paper I and paper II. Last year the board had released the result for paper I and paper II separately.
April 30, 8.00 am: CBSE is likely to announce the result for more than 12 lakh candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2018 exam in April.