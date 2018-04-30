Vijayawada Boy Suraj Krishna Tops JEE Main 2018 In a major development, Google has partnered with CBSE to provide first-hand information on results directly from google.com.

Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has secured All India Rank 1 in the prestigious JEE main 2018 . JEE Main topper Suraj Krishna has secured 350 marks in total. The second rank has been secured by KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli followed by Parth Laturia from Rajasthan. Hemant Kumar is also from Andhra Pradesh. Six candidates have secured 350 marks but have been ranked in gradation. CBSE had notified about the ranking procedure for tie up cases in the official notice of the exam. Likewise three candidates have secured 345 marks.3 candidates each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have made it to the top 10 list.Simarpreet Singh Saluja from Delhi has secured AIR 9.A total of 1,80, 331 boys cleared the exam, with 50,693 girls qualifying for the next stage. "The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam. All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Any one set is randomly picked for use in JEE," a senior board official said to PTI.The result was announced few minutes back by the exam conducting body CBSE. Since morning, students and parents were waiting for the result. Considering the last year's result time, everyone was expecting it in afternoon. May be the Google, CBSE partnership has delayed the declaration time. In a major development, Google has partnered with CBSE to provide first-hand information on results directly from google.com. "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform," Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, said in a statement. "With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, we believe having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial," said Shilpa Agrawal, Product Manager, Google Search."That's why today's updates are just the first step of many to improve access to information about important exams and other exam-related content in Google Search in India," she added.The tech giant has also introduced an improved Search experience for other popular exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT. (With Inputs from Agencies)