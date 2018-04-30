JEE Main Result Declared: 2,31,024 Qualify For JEE Advanced 2018

JEE Main Result 2018 Highlights
- Cut off for general category is 74; it is 45 for OBC NCL category.
- While the cut off for SC category is 29, it is 24 for ST category.
- A total of 231024 students qualify for JEE Advanced 2018
- TOI has reported that Suraj Krishna from Vijaywada has secured All India Rank 1 this year.
CBSE had not announced the result declaration time and hence students who appeared for the exam had been in anticipation since morning today. The result was finally released at 6:30 pm today.
How to check JEE Main 2018 Result?
JEE Main 2018 result has been released at cbseresults.nic.in
Step one: Go to official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the space provided.
Comments
Click here for more Education News