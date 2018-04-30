JEE Main Result Declared: 2,31,024 Qualify For JEE Advanced 2018

Cut off for general category is 74; it is 45 for OBC NCL category.

While the cut off for SC category is 29, it is 24 for ST category.

A total of 231024 students qualify for JEE Advanced 2018

TOI has reported that Suraj Krishna from Vijaywada has secured All India Rank 1 this year.

JEE Main 2018 result has been released. The result has been released only for paper I so far. The result for paper II is awaited. The result has been released on the official CBSE results portal. This year more than 12 lakh students appeared in the JEE Main examination. Out of the over 12 lakh students more than 10 lakh had appeared in the offline exam and about 2.19 lakh students had appeared in the online examination. Of the qualifying candidates, the top 2,24,000 candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam which will be held on May 20.CBSE had not announced the result declaration time and hence students who appeared for the exam had been in anticipation since morning today. The result was finally released at 6:30 pm today.

JEE Main 2018 result has been released at cbseresults.nic.in



Step one: Go to official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in

