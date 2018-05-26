Meghna Srivastava Tops CBSE 12th Board With 499 Marks; 7 Girls In Top 3 Positions CBSE 12th result declared. Meghna Srivastava from Noida has emerged as the national topper with 499 marks out of 500 in the board exams.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Meghna Srivastava Tops CBSE 12th Board With 499 Marks, 7 Girls In Top 3 Positions New Delhi: . Meghna Srivastava from Noida has emerged as the national topper with 499 marks out of 500 in the board exams. Anushka Chandra from Ghaziabad is second topper in the exams with 498 marks. The third place is shared by seven students who have all secured 497 marks. The third toppers include, Chahat Bodhraj, Astha Bamba, Tanuja Kapri, Supriya Kaushik, Nakul Gupta, Kshitij Anand, and Ananya Singh.



There are two boys and seven girls among the top 9 students .



Despite the removal of marks moderation policy, the overall pass percentage has increased marginally. As opposed to 2017, when the pass percentage was 82.2%, the pass percentage this year is 83.01%.



Among the 10 regions, the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 pass per cent, Chennai with 93.87 pass per cent and Delhi with 89% pass per cent. Pass percentage for girls is 88.31 per cent and for boys it is 78.99 per cent



Meghna Srivastava, who is from Humanities, scored full marks in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and missed the century in Core English by just one marks. Meghna has outdone the CBSE topper from last year, Raksha Gopal who scored 99.6% in the 12th board exams. Meghna Srivastava has scored an aggregate 99.8% marks. The second topper, Anushka Chandra too is from Humanities.



