CBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected On May 26 At Cbseresults.nic.in

The result will be announced on the official website and will also be available through multiple channels including an app by Microsoft, Google Search and SMS services.
This year close to 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th board exams. While last year, the board was plagued with the issue of marks moderation, this year controversy hit home during the exam with allegations of paper leak.
Although students claimed paper leak for several subjects, the leak was confirmed only for Economics paper which was cancelled and re-conducted on April 25, 2018.
CBSE is yet to announce a date for class 10 results. Going by previous year trends, class 10th result should be expected within a week.
CommentsIt is expected that the counselling procedure for JEE Main 2018 qualified candidates would begin after the CBSE 12th results are announced.
Click here for more Education News