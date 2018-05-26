UK Board Results Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Today

CBSE 12th Result Live Updates: Class 12 Results Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in
Apart from the official Uttarakhand Board websites, the results will be released on third party websites like examresults.net.
UK Board Results 2018:: Live Updates
UK Board results 2018 will be released Uaresults.nic.in; Check updates here
May 25, 2018 8:50 am: UK Board students can contact the UBSE on 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in in case of any problem or query regarding Class 10 and Class 12 results.
May 25, 2018 8:50 am: "XIth/XIIth Class Examination Result 2018 To be announced on 26th May 2018" says the update from Uttarakhand results website on UK Board Class 11 and 12 results.
May 25, 2018 8:50 am: "Xth Class Examination Result 2018 To be announced on 26th May 2018", says the update from Uttarakhand results website on UK Board Class 10 results.
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2018 to be announced today. pic.twitter.com/TuXHKsiAqP- Shihabudeen Kunju S (@skunjus) May 26, 2018
May 25, 2018 8:30 am: According to a source close to the UK Board, the results will be released from the official headquarters of the board situated at Ramnagar, Nainital.
CommentsMay 25, 2018 8:25 am: Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected anytime soon. Check here for more updates.
Click here for more Education News