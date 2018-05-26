UK Board Results Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Today

The UK Board results will also be released on the official websites of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in and also on the results website, uaresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 26, 2018 10:05 IST
Uttarakhand Board results 2018 will be released uaresults.nic.in; Check updates here

UK Board Results 2018: UK Board or Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE will release the UK Board Class 10 or High School examinations and the UK Board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations results today. The UK Board results will be released on the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in and also on the results website, uaresults.nic.in. UBSE Class 10 exams began on March 3 while the Class 12 exams started on March 5. UK Board finished both the Intermediate and High school examinations on March 24. According to the update available on the UK Board results website, UBSE is declaring the Class 11 results too today.

Apart from the official Uttarakhand Board websites, the results will be released on third party websites like examresults.net.
 

UK Board Results 2018:: Live Updates

 
UK Board results 2018 will be released Uaresults.nic.in; Check updates here

May 25, 2018 8:50 am: UK Board students can contact the UBSE on 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in in case of any problem or query regarding Class 10 and Class 12 results.

May 25, 2018 8:50 am: "XIth/XIIth Class Examination Result 2018 To be announced on 26th May 2018" says the update from Uttarakhand results website on UK Board Class 11 and 12 results.

May 25, 2018 8:50 am: "Xth Class Examination Result 2018 To be announced on 26th May 2018", says the update from Uttarakhand results website on UK Board Class 10 results.
 
May 25, 2018 8:30 am: According to a source close to the UK Board, the results will be released from the official headquarters of the board situated at Ramnagar, Nainital.

May 25, 2018 8:25 am: Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected anytime soon. Check here for more updates.

