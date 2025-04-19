Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Results 2025: Pithoragarh Tops In Pass Percentage, Majority Score First Division

The Uttarakhand Class 12 board exam result, declared on Saturday (April 19, 2025) shows a robust economic performance by girls and boys across various districts of the hill state. As per a release by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 83.23 per cent, 0.60 per cent higher than last year.

Why are Class 12 results important?

These board exam results, the last at school level, are crucial because they directly impact college admissions, scholarship opportunities and future career paths. Good marks are required for admission to higher educational institutions and can also influence the types of scholarship students can apply for.

A good score in Class 12 can open doors to various professional courses and career paths, as it can indicate a student's potential for academic success.

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has the highest pass percentage of 91.90 per cent.

Girls Outperform Boys

Like Class 10, it is a similar trend on Class 12 results too where girls secured a much better pass percentage - of 86.20 per cent - than boys (80.10 per cent). It has been a few years that girls have performed better than boys in Uttarakhand board exam results.

Class 12 Toppers of 2025

The top honour was secured by Anushka Rana of Government Inter College, Badasi. She scored 493/500 (or 98.60 per cent) marks. Keshav Bhatt from Dehradun and Komal Kumari from Uttarkashi are joint second, scoring 97.8 per cent marks in Class 12 exam.

Division-Wise Pass Percentage

First division: 38.82%

Second division: 36.23%

Third division: 0.39%

How to Check UBSE Class 12 Result 2025 Online

Students can check their results by visiting:

uaresults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

After entering their roll number, students can download their digital marksheets and apply for revaluation if necessary.

Students can also check the results on NDTV's special results page. Here are the steps to do that: