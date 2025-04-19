UK Board Class 10,12 Results Out, Class 10 Joint Toppers Score 99.20%

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 board exam today, April 19. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in Uttarakhand Board is 90.77 per cent. Of the 1,09,859 students who took the exam, 99,725 have passed. The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams was recorded as 83.23 per cent. Out of the, 1,06,345 students who appeared for the exam around 88,518 qualified.



Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have jointly secured the top position in the UBSE High School examinations. Anushka Rana is the topper in Class 12 board exams.



Students who appeared in the board exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results are hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also be able to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility.



Those who qualify the Class 10 exams can proceed with their higher secondary education by selecting their preferred streams - Science, Commerce, or Humanities.



The online mark sheets are provisional and should not be considered as the final document for admission purposes. Students should collect the original mark sheet and pass certificate from their schools.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11.

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV: