Uttarakhand Board 10, 12 Results To Be Out On April 19, Here's How To Check On Different Platforms

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad will release the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams on April 19, 2025. The results will be declared in a press conference at around 11 am. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the board by using their login credentials such as roll number, date of birth and registration number.

The results will be accessible on the following official websites:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

How to check UBSE results

Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Board Results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the login window

Step 4: Click on Get Result

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

This year the board has also made special arrangements to publish the results on the official website of the school. For the first time ever, students will have the option to check the results on the website of the school.

The results can also be checked via SMS and Digilocker procedure.

The results can also be checked on the NDTV website.

Steps to check the results on NDTV:

Visit the page to check the result.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number in the provided space along with other details.

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking Submit.

UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam from February 21, 2025 to March 11, 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams in 2025 at 1,245 exam centres across the state. Of these, 1,13,690 students were from the UBSE High School or Class 10 exams and around 1,09,713 were from the UBSE Intermediate or Class 12 exams 2025.



Students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject in order to qualify the exam. Along with this, the board will also consider marks obtained by students in Class 9 annual exams, their attendance in Class 9 and marks obtained in Class 10 internal and monthly exam.

In order to qualify the Class 12 exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects.



Students not satisfied with their exam results, will have the option to apply for rechecking of answer sheets. Students can apply for re-checking within 21 days of the UK Board result. The result for the re-checking of the board exam will be declared at the end of July 2025.

Previous year result

In 2024, UBSE declared the Uttarakhand board results for Class 10 on April 30. The overall pass percentage of students in the Class 10 result was 89.14 per cent. In 2024. The pass percentage among girls is 92.54 per cent while that among boys is 85.59 per cent.

In 2024, the board announced the results for Class 12 on April 30 at around 11:30 pm. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.63 in 2024.

