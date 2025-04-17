Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025: Marks Needed To Pass

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 results on April 19, 2025. As students eagerly wait to check their scores, one important question that are in the minds of the students is: How many marks are needed to pass the UBSE Class 10 exams?

Also Read | Uttarakhand Board Results: How And Where To Check

Here's what you need to know about the passing marks in UBSE Class 10 result:

To pass the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and practical (also called internal assessment) separately.

Theory subjects: Minimum 33 per cent marks are needed individually.

Minimum 33 per cent marks are needed individually. Practical/Internal Assessment: Students must also score at least 33 per cent separately in the practical component.

It's important to note that failing in either theory or practicals - even if you clear the overall total - will mean you haven't passed that subject.

In case a student fails to meet the minimum marks in one or two subjects, UBSE gives the option to appear for compartment exam, in a bid to help students save the academic year.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and check the official website ubse.uk.gov.in once the results are live.

Students can also check their results on ndtv.com/results. This special page has been created to help students during the stressful time. They can check their results after entering their roll number and other required details, which can be found on admit cards.