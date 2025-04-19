Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Results 2025: First Division For 27.92% Students, Second Division Dominates

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday (April 19, 2025) declared the Class 10 board exam results, bringing a wave of celebration across the state. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 90.77 per cent, slightly lower than last year.

Toppers of Class 10 Uttarakhand Board Exams 2025

Kamal Singh Chauhan from Bageshwar and Jitin Joshi from Haldwani are the joint toppers in the Class 10 board examinations. They have scored 496 out of 500, or 99.20 per cent, in the board exam.

Performance Division-Wise

First Division: 27.92 per cent of students

Second Division: 38.19 per cent

Third Division: 13.13 per cent

Uttarakhand Class 10 results: Girls outperform boys

It was a similar trend this year too, with girls outperforming boys in Uttarakhand Class 10 board exam result. While 88.20 per cent boys passed the exam, for girls the percentage stood at 93.25 per cent. For the past few years, girls have performed better than boys in Uttarakhand board exam results.

Steps to Check UBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the official websites:

uaresults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

They must enter their roll number and other required credentials to view and download their marksheets.

Students can also check the results on NDTV's special results page. Here are the steps to do that:

Visit the NDTV Education page: ndtv.com/results

Find the Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2025 tab

Select either ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025'

Enter your roll number and other required details

Once the correct information is entered, your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Over two lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. Of these, 1.13 lakh took the Class 10 exam.