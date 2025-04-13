Uttarakhand Board Results 2025 To Be Out On April 19; How And Where To Check

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the date and time for the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2025. As per the official schedule, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on April 19. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in - from 11 am onwards on April 19.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Where To Check

uaresults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How To Check

Go to the board's official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled "UK Board 10th Result 2025" or "UK Board 12th Result 2025"

On the result portal, enter your roll number, date of birth, and other credentials

Submit the details; your UK Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The Uttarakhand Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from February 21 to March 11. Around 1 lakh students appear for the board exams every year. Students will be required to score at least 33% in each subject to clear the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to take the supplementary exams to improve their scores.

In 2024, a total of 1,15,606 students cleared the Class 10 exams, recording a pass percentage of 89.14%. In Class 12, 92,020 students appeared, with a pass percentage of 82.63%.