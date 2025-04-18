Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Releasing Tomorrow, Check Key Details

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the board results for Classes 10 and 12 on April 19 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in - using the required details. In addition to the official websites, the result will also be available on the NDTV Education portal.

The board will announce the result through a press conference, during which it will also share details such as the pass percentage, names of toppers, and the total number of qualified students.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Details Required To Check

To access the marksheet, candidates will need to enter details such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Steps to Check

Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'Board Result' link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the login window.

Your UK Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Minimum Marks Required To Pass

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Uttarakhand Board Exams 2025

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11. The datesheet for these exams was released on January 4.

How And From Where To Collect Original Marksheets

Students can collect the original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration. The marksheet will contain details such as the student's name, roll number, subject codes, and scores in each subject.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024

Last year, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, and the results were announced on April 30.

In 2024, a total of 94,768 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while 1,16,379 students appeared for Class 10. The overall pass percentage was 89.14% for Class 12 and 82.63% for Class 10.