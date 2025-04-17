Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Passing Marks Needed And Other Details

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 12 results on April 19, 2025. Students must be aware of the passing marks criteria to evaluate their performance accurately. For UBSE Class 12, the passing requirement is a minimum of 33 per centr marks in each subject. This includes achieving the qualifying marks in both theory and practical/internal assessments independently.

Students must secure 33% in theory papers separately.

They must also obtain 33% in the practical/internal component wherever applicable.

Failing to score the required minimum in either section will result in a failure in that subject, even if the total marks seem sufficient.

For those who are not satisfied with marks scored, can ask for re-evaluation within 21 days of the declaration of result.

Furthermore, students who fail in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, as per board regulations.

Students can access their results on the official UBSE website ubse.uk.gov.in after it is released. Ensure that you have your admit card details handy for quick access.

UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam from February 21, 2025 to March 11, 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams in 2025 at 1,245 exam centres across the state. Of these, 1,13,690 students were from the UBSE High School or Class 10 exams and around 1,09,713 were from the UBSE Intermediate or Class 12 exams 2025.