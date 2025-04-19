UK Board Class 10, 12 Results: How To Check Scores On NDTV

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the results for Classes 10 and 12 board exam today, April 19. The results will be announced in a press conference at around 11 am. Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates also have the option to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility.

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

UBSE Class 10 Board Exam

The UBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 11, 2025. More than 2.2 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. Of the total number of students, 1.13 lakh appeared for Class 10 exam.

UBSE Class 12 Board Exam

The UBSE Class 12 examinations were held from February 21 to March 11, 2025, across various centres in the state. Around 1,09,713 students took the exams.

