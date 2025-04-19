Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
11 minutes ago
New Delhi:

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 19. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in Uttarakhand Board is 90.77 per cent.  Of the 1,09,859 students who took the exam, 99,725 have passed. The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams was recorded as 83.23 per cent. Out of the, 1,06,345 students who appeared for the exam around 88,518 qualified.

Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results are hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility. 
 

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 and  12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Here are the LIVE updates on the UK Board Results of Class 10, 12:

Uttarakhand Board 10th Results
Enter Roll Number *
Apr 19, 2025 12:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Class 12 Exam Results: Anushka Rana Tops Class 12

Anushka Rana is the topper in Class 12 board exams.

Apr 19, 2025 11:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Class 10 Results LIVE: Joint Toppers In Class 10

Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have jointly secured the top position in the UBSE High School examinations.

Apr 19, 2025 11:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: 83.23% Qualify Class 12

The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams was recorded as 83.23 per cent. Out of the, 1,06,345 students who appeared for the exam around 88,518 qualified.

Apr 19, 2025 11:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: 90.77% Qualify Class 10 Exam

 The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in Uttarakhand Board is 90.77 per cent.  Of the 1,09,859 students who took the exam, 99,725 have passed.

Apr 19, 2025 11:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Result Announcements 2025: Education Minister To Formally Announce Results In Dehradun

The results will first be announced at a press meeting in Ramanagar Board Office. Following this, the Education Minister will formally announce the results at a press conference in Dehradun.

Apr 19, 2025 11:14 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Press Conference For Result Announcement To Begin Shortly

 Press Conference for result announcement to begin shortly 

Apr 19, 2025 11:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Live Coverage 2025: State Education Minister To Also Announce The Result

The press conference will also be attended by the state education minister.  

Apr 19, 2025 11:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Wishes Goodluck To Students

The results will be announced in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Apr 19, 2025 10:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Details Mentioned On Provisional Mark Sheet

The online provisional mark sheet will include details about:

  • Name of the student
  • Roll number
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks obtained in each subject
  • Total marks
  • Division/Grade
  • Pass/fail status

Students must cross-verify all the details, and in case of any discrepancy, report it to their school authorities or the Uttarakhand Board immediately.

Apr 19, 2025 10:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Students Can Apply For Re-evaluation Of Papers

Students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny within 21 days of the declaration of results. The details regarding the revaluation process will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

Apr 19, 2025 10:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Exam Scores 2025: Provisional Mark Sheet Not Eligible For Admission Purpose

The online mark sheets are provisional and should not be considered as the final document for admission purposes. Students should collect the original mark sheet and pass certificate from their schools.

Apr 19, 2025 10:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Result 2025: Schools To Provide Original Mark Sheets After Result Announcement

The results will be announced in a press conference at 11 am. After checking the results on the official website, students should download and save a copy of the provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheets will be distributed by respective schools later. 

Apr 19, 2025 10:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: How To Check Scores via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. 

  • Open the messaging app on your phone and type a message in the format "UT12 [roll number]"
  • Send the message to the number provided by the board.
  • The result will be sent back via SMS.

Apr 19, 2025 10:06 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Live Coverage 2025: How To Access Scores Via DigiLocker

Students can also check their Class 10 or 12 results through DigiLocker. 

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker mobile app. 
  • After logging in, search for 'Uttarakhand Board' and select the relevant class.
  • Enter the necessary login details to view and download the result.

Apr 19, 2025 09:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Steps To Check UBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025

  • Step 1: Visit the UBSE's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examination Result' link
  • Step 3: Select either 'Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025' or 'Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025'
  • Step 4: Enter the required details such as registration/application number and roll number
  • Step 5: Submit the information to view your result on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Apr 19, 2025 09:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Around 82.63 per cent Qualified Class 12 In 2024

The results for Class 12 UBSE board exams in 2024 were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage recorded was 82.63 per cent.

Apr 19, 2025 09:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Around 89.14 per cent Students Passed Class 10 In 2024

Last year, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 results were declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 89.14 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.54 per cent, compared to 85.59 per cent for boys. .

Apr 19, 2025 08:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Class 12 Marksheet 2025: Over 1,09,713 Students Appeared For Class 12 Exams

The UBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11, 2025, across various centres in the state. Around 1,09,713 students took the Class 12 exams.

Apr 19, 2025 08:41 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025: Over 1.13 Lakh Appeared For Class 10 Exam

The UBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 11, 2025. More than 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Of the total number of students, 1.13 lakh appeared for Class 10 exam.

Apr 19, 2025 08:27 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2025: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Exam

Students will be required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Apr 19, 2025 08:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: When Were Results Announced Last Year

Last year, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, and the results were announced on April 30.

Apr 19, 2025 08:11 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10,12 Exams Held In February-March

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11. 

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UK Board Result, UBSE Borad Result LIVE, UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result LIVE Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now