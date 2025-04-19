UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 19. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in Uttarakhand Board is 90.77 per cent. Of the 1,09,859 students who took the exam, 99,725 have passed. The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams was recorded as 83.23 per cent. Out of the, 1,06,345 students who appeared for the exam around 88,518 qualified.
Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results are hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility.
How to check results on NDTV's result page?
NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:
A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.
You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 and 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit
Here are the LIVE updates on the UK Board Results of Class 10, 12:
UK Board Class 12 Exam Results: Anushka Rana Tops Class 12
Anushka Rana is the topper in Class 12 board exams.
UK Board Class 10 Results LIVE: Joint Toppers In Class 10
Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have jointly secured the top position in the UBSE High School examinations.
UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: 83.23% Qualify Class 12
The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams was recorded as 83.23 per cent. Out of the, 1,06,345 students who appeared for the exam around 88,518 qualified.
UK Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: 90.77% Qualify Class 10 Exam
The overall pass percentage of Class 10 students in Uttarakhand Board is 90.77 per cent. Of the 1,09,859 students who took the exam, 99,725 have passed.
UK Board Result Announcements 2025: Education Minister To Formally Announce Results In Dehradun
The results will first be announced at a press meeting in Ramanagar Board Office. Following this, the Education Minister will formally announce the results at a press conference in Dehradun.
UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Press Conference For Result Announcement To Begin Shortly
Press Conference for result announcement to begin shortly
UK Board Live Coverage 2025: State Education Minister To Also Announce The Result
The press conference will also be attended by the state education minister.
UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Wishes Goodluck To Students
The results will be announced in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Details Mentioned On Provisional Mark Sheet
The online provisional mark sheet will include details about:
- Name of the student
- Roll number
- Subjects appeared
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Total marks
- Division/Grade
- Pass/fail status
Students must cross-verify all the details, and in case of any discrepancy, report it to their school authorities or the Uttarakhand Board immediately.
UK Board Live Coverage 2025: Students Can Apply For Re-evaluation Of Papers
Students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny within 21 days of the declaration of results. The details regarding the revaluation process will be announced shortly after the results are declared.
UK Board Exam Scores 2025: Provisional Mark Sheet Not Eligible For Admission Purpose
The online mark sheets are provisional and should not be considered as the final document for admission purposes. Students should collect the original mark sheet and pass certificate from their schools.
UK Board Result 2025: Schools To Provide Original Mark Sheets After Result Announcement
The results will be announced in a press conference at 11 am. After checking the results on the official website, students should download and save a copy of the provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheets will be distributed by respective schools later.
Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: How To Check Scores via SMS
Students can also check their results via SMS.
- Open the messaging app on your phone and type a message in the format "UT12 [roll number]"
- Send the message to the number provided by the board.
- The result will be sent back via SMS.
UK Board Live Coverage 2025: How To Access Scores Via DigiLocker
Students can also check their Class 10 or 12 results through DigiLocker.
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker mobile app.
- After logging in, search for 'Uttarakhand Board' and select the relevant class.
- Enter the necessary login details to view and download the result.
Steps To Check UBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025
- Step 1: Visit the UBSE's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examination Result' link
- Step 3: Select either 'Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025' or 'Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025'
- Step 4: Enter the required details such as registration/application number and roll number
- Step 5: Submit the information to view your result on the screen
- Step 6: Download and print the scorecard for future reference
Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Around 82.63 per cent Qualified Class 12 In 2024
The results for Class 12 UBSE board exams in 2024 were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage recorded was 82.63 per cent.
Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Around 89.14 per cent Students Passed Class 10 In 2024
Last year, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 results were declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 89.14 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.54 per cent, compared to 85.59 per cent for boys. .
UK Board Class 12 Marksheet 2025: Over 1,09,713 Students Appeared For Class 12 Exams
The UBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11, 2025, across various centres in the state. Around 1,09,713 students took the Class 12 exams.
UK Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025: Over 1.13 Lakh Appeared For Class 10 Exam
The UBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 11, 2025. More than 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Of the total number of students, 1.13 lakh appeared for Class 10 exam.
Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2025: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Exam
Students will be required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.
UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: When Were Results Announced Last Year
Last year, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, and the results were announced on April 30.