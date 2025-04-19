UK Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Access Scores

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 19 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results will be hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required enter details such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number to access the results.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Board Result' link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the login window.

Step 4: Your UK Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal.

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 and 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

The board will announce the results at 11 am through a press conference. Along with the scores of the students, UBSE will also share details about the pass percentage, names of toppers, and the total number of qualified students.

Minimum marks required to pass

Students will be required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Uttarakhand Board Exams 2025

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024

Last year, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, and the results were announced on April 30.

