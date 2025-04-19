UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 19 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results will be hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility.

How to check results on NDTV's result page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 and 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Here are the LIVE updates on the UK Board Class 10, 12 Results: