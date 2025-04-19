UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 19 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites. The results will be hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check their scores on the NDTV website and through SMS facility.
How to check results on NDTV's result page?
NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Uttarakhand board exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:
A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.
You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 and 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit
Here are the LIVE updates on the UK Board Class 10, 12 Results:
UK Board Class 12 Marksheet 2025: Over 1,09,713 Students Appeared For Class 12 Exams
The UBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11, 2025, across various centres in the state. Around 1,09,713 students took the Class 12 exams.
UK Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025: Over 1.13 Lakh Appeared For Class 10 Exam
The UBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 11, 2025. More than 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Of the total number of students, 1.13 lakh appeared for Class 10 exam.
Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2025: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Exam
Students will be required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.
UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: When Were Results Announced Last Year
Last year, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, and the results were announced on April 30.