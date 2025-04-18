Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 On April 19: How To Check Via DigiLocker, SMS

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 tomorrow, April 19, at 11 am through a press conference. Following the declaration of the results, students will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in - using their roll number, date of birth, and registration details. The results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. Of these, 1.13 lakh took the Class 10 exam.

UBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the UBSE's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Examination Result' link

Select either 'Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025' or 'Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025'

Enter the required details such as registration/application number and roll number

Submit the information to view your result on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Marks Required To Pass

Students are required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including the practical component, to pass the exam.

Re-evaluation & Supplementary Exams



Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be released shortly after the result declaration. Those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation within 21 days of the announcement.



UK Board Result 2025: How To Access via DigiLocker



Students can also retrieve their Class 10 or 12 results through DigiLocker. Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker mobile app. After logging in, search for "Uttarakhand Board" and select the relevant class. Enter the necessary login details to view and download the result.

UK Board Result 2025 Live: How to Check via SMS



Students can also check their results via SMS. To do this, open the messaging app on your phone and type a message in the format "UT12 [roll number]". Send the message to the number provided by the board. The result will be sent back via SMS.