Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Results In 2 Days, Important Checklist For Students

Uttarakhand Board Results 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 and 12 results on April 19. The long wait of lakhs of students is set to end in just two days. Once declared, students who appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. In addition to the official site, the results will also be available on ndtv.com/education/results and uaresults.nic.in. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number and the captcha code on the result login page.

UK Board Result 2025: When And Where To Check

The results will be announced at 11am on April 19 through a press conference. Along with the result announcement, the list of toppers will also be released.

Websites to Check UK Board Result 2025:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

ndtv.com/education/results

UBSE Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website Uttarakhand Board- ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'Board Result' link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the login window.

Your UK Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Minimum Marks Needed To Pass

Students are required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject and the practical component to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to take supplementary exams to improve their scores.

How To Check Results On NDTV's Result Page

Go to the NDTV Education portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Select the relevant tab to check Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other details in the space provided

After submitting the required details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result announcement to avoid any delays while checking their results.