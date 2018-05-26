Uttarakhand Board Result 2018: UBSE 10th, 11th, 12th Result Today At Uaresults.nic.in

The result will be released for more than 2 lakh students and will be available on the board's official website. The result will also be available on other third party websites such as India Results, Exam Results etc.
Students can contact the UBSE on 05947-254275 or email id secy-ubse-uk@nic.in in case of any problem or query.
In 2017, 73.67 per cent students had qualified in the 10th board exam and 78.89 per cent students had qualified in the 12th board examination.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: 12th Results Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in; Live Updates
CommentsIn another news, CBSE will also be announcing result for class 12th board exam today. The result will be released on the board's official results portal. The board has not announced the result date for class 10 yet but is expected to announce the same by next week.
