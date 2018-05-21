Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Date Confirmed, Check Here Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will release the Class 10 or High School examinations and the Class 12 or Intermediate examinations results on May 26.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will release the Class 10 or High School examinations and the Class 12 or Intermediate examinations results on May 26. UBSE Class 10 examinations started on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations began on March 5. UK Board concluded both the Intermediate and High school examinations on March 24. According to a source close to the UK Board, the results will be released from the official headquarters of the board situated at Ramnagar, Nainital. The results will also be released on the official websites of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.



Apart from the official Uttarakhand Board websites, the results will be released on third party websites like examresults.net.



Last year,

Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2018: How To Check

The candidates may follow these steps to check their UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results:



Step 1: Visit the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step 3: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download your result.



The results links are also expected to be released on the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in.



Last year, a total of 2,87,231 students were registered for the boards this year of which 2,81,763 wrote the exams. Of this 1,50,573 appeared for the Class 10 exams and 1,31,190 took the Class 12 exams.



Board officials said there was a slight improvement in the results last year. While in 2016, the pass percentage of high school was 73.47, in 2017 it is 73.67. The pass percentage for Class 12 improved from 78.41 per cent to 78.89 per cent.



